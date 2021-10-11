Woman living as squatter arrested at abandoned home in The Villages

A woman living as a squatter has been arrested at an abandoned home in The Villages.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest last week at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill.

Neighbors have complained that she is among of group of squatters living at the home which is in foreclosure. The utilities and water have been shut off at the home. The squatters are said to include a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl.

Trychta is on felony probation for trafficking in stolen property, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She has been previously arrested in Marion County on charges of theft and driving while license suspended.

Neighbors complained last week to the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors about the squatters living in the home, whose owners died without a will. The neighbors alleged that the squatters are stealing water from outdoor spigots.

The District government is currently cutting the grass at the home, as the result of a deed compliance hearing held earlier this year.