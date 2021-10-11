77 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 11, 2021
type here...

Woman living as squatter arrested at abandoned home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Anisa Ebony Trychta
Anisa Ebony Trychta

A woman living as a squatter has been arrested at an abandoned home in The Villages.

Anisa Ebony Trychta, 34, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center following her arrest last week at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill.

Neighbors have complained that she is among of group of squatters living at the home which is in foreclosure. The utilities and water have been shut off at the home. The squatters are said to include a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl.

The property at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing
The property at 718 Santa Fe St. in the Village of Summerhill has been abandoned and is in foreclosure.

Trychta is on felony probation for trafficking in stolen property, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She has been previously arrested in Marion County on charges of theft and driving while license suspended.

Neighbors complained last week to the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors about the squatters living in the home, whose owners died without a will. The neighbors alleged that the squatters are stealing water from outdoor spigots.

The District government is currently cutting the grass at the home, as the result of a deed compliance hearing held earlier this year.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Daughter-in-law recording mother-in-law conversation

In a Letter to the Editor, an Oxford man raises a legal point about a New Jersey woman charged with unlawfully recording a call with her mother-in-law in The Villages.

Leave the parents out of it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident objects to some of the reporting in Villages-News.com.

Thank you to helpful neighbor

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers thanks to a helpful neighbor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos