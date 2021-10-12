85.7 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Man who claimed he had ‘two drinks’ arrested on DUI charge

By Meta Minton

Dustin Mayo

A man who claimed he had “two drinks” was arrested on a drunk driving charge after he was spotted swerving on U.S. 301.

Dustin Carter Mayo, 33, of Tallahassee, who has a long history of local arrests, was driving a white Ford truck in the wee hours Sunday morning when a citizen flagged down a Marion County sheriff’s deputy to report a possibly impaired driver.

During a traffic stop in Belleview, Mayo said he had “two drinks,” according to the arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Mayo struggled through field sobriety exercises and could not correctly recite the alphabet. He refused to provide a breath sample.

He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Mayo was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.

