83.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
type here...

Resident of The Villages arrested on felony charge of child abuse

By Meta Minton

James Stevens
James Stevens

A resident of The Villages has been arrested on a felony charge of child abuse.

James Stevens, 47, who lives at 1908 De Hoyos Place in the Village of Santo Domingo, was taken into custody at 7:40 p.m. Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. A woman said she had been arguing with Stevens when a little girl went up to Stevens and kicked him in the leg. Stevens “got mad” and kicked the girl in the stomach “causing her to scream and cry.”

Stevens was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

He has been arrested two other times this year in The Villages:

• Stevens had been driving on a North Carolina license at about 10 p.m. Aug. 7 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed he was at the wheel of a golf cart without headlights at Morse Boulevard and Odell Circle. Stevens admitted he had been drinking beer at Sonny’s Real Pit BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. He refused to submit to a breath test, leading to the immediate suspension of his license. He was recently sentenced in that case.

• The Wisconsin native was at the wheel of a pickup on Sept. 11 when he was pulled over on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He is due for sentencing in that case Nov. 15 in Lake County Court.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump flags

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a Villager who complained about Trump flags to, “Get over it!”

Your article on Ed McGinty

A reader objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of Ed McGinty’s arrest and subsequent court case. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Peeping Tom

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident has something to say about those who harassed a lady lawmaker in a restroom.

The template for sports pools

A Village of McClure resident alleges that unless a Villager plays water volleyball they are excluded from using the Everglades Sports Pool five afternoons a week.

Security concerns at Lake Sumter Landing square

A Village of Mallory Square resident describes an incident which occurred at Lake Sumter Landing. In a Letter to the Editor, he raises a concern about security at that town square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos