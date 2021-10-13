87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...

Villager accused of stalking seeking donations to pay for legal defense

By Meta Minton

A Villager accused of stalking is seeking donations to pay for his legal defense.

Ed McGinty
Ed McGinty

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley, is facing a charge of stalking following his Sept. 24 arrest after showing up at the home of a fellow Villager he had allegedly tormented the previous day at the Hadley swimming pool.

He was due for arraignment Wednesday in Sumter County Court.

He has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for his legal defense for “peacefully protesting outside of a leading Trump supporters house.” His goal is to raised $10,000. As of Wednesday evening, he had raised $4,979. Many of his donors have chosen to remain anonymous. He set up the GoFundMe page on Sept. 27, three days after his arrest. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

Villager Ed McGinty is raising money online to pay for his legal defense
Villager Ed McGinty is raising money online to pay for his legal defense.

McGinty became well known and controversial in The Villages for his anti-Trump demonstrations in the lead up to the 2020 election.

He was banned from the Hadley pool last month after calling a fellow Villager a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He went to her home the next day, leading to his arrest.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden is breaking records

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends President Biden is breaking records - but not the kind of records you’d be proud to break. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Terrible treatment at ER at The Villages hospital

A man whose mother lives in the Village of Sunset Pointe describes taking her to the Emergency Room at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Thank you to the Fruitland Park Police Department

A Villager is especially thankful to the Fruitland Park Police Department and its chief for a special effort. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump flags

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a Villager who complained about Trump flags to, “Get over it!”

Your article on Ed McGinty

A reader objects to Villages-News.com’s coverage of Ed McGinty’s arrest and subsequent court case. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos