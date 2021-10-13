Villager accused of stalking seeking donations to pay for legal defense

A Villager accused of stalking is seeking donations to pay for his legal defense.

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley, is facing a charge of stalking following his Sept. 24 arrest after showing up at the home of a fellow Villager he had allegedly tormented the previous day at the Hadley swimming pool.

He was due for arraignment Wednesday in Sumter County Court.

He has set up a GoFundMe account to pay for his legal defense for “peacefully protesting outside of a leading Trump supporters house.” His goal is to raised $10,000. As of Wednesday evening, he had raised $4,979. Many of his donors have chosen to remain anonymous. He set up the GoFundMe page on Sept. 27, three days after his arrest. He remains free on $5,000 bond.

McGinty became well known and controversial in The Villages for his anti-Trump demonstrations in the lead up to the 2020 election.

He was banned from the Hadley pool last month after calling a fellow Villager a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He went to her home the next day, leading to his arrest.