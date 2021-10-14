Lady Lake woman arrested after drugs found in her purse

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after drugs were found in her purse during a traffic stop.

Marlana Lynn Harvey, 29, who lives in the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, was a passenger Wednesday night in a gold Saturn sedan that was pulled over on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The driver was wanted on a Lake County warrant.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search. Harvey’s purse was found to contain pills including clonazepam and morphine, as well as naloxone sublingual strips. She also had a bag containing four grams of marijuana tucked in her bra.

The Michigan native was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $6,000 bond.

Harvey was arrested earlier this year after allegedly snatching a woman’s purse from the Microtel hotel in Lady Lake. She was also arrested after knifing a vehicle’s tires at the Cove Apartments.