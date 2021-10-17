81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 17, 2021
type here...

New York-based developer donates $5,000 for Lady Lake fireworks display

By Meta Minton

A New York-based developer has donated $5,000 for a July 4 fireworks display in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission earlier this year unanimously agreed to have fireworks, with the first display planned for July 4, 2023.

The Benchmark Group has donated $5,000 for the first fireworks display. Benchmark has been developing retail and restaurants in Lady Lake for years, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, Texas Roadhouse and Miller’s Ale House. When COVID-19 forced Sweet Tomatoes and Stein Mart to close their doors, Benchmark hustled up replacement tenants Chipotle and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

In addition to sending a $5,000 check last week for the fireworks display, Benchmark has pledged to donate another $5,000 once $5,000 has been raised by the town, which is working in conjunction with the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce in the fireworks fund-raising effort.

The fireworks display is expected to cost $40,000. The location being considered is the Little League ball field on Guava Street.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants

A Village of Summerhill resident contends that President Biden brought us high prices and illegal immigrants. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster’s stance on ‘natural immunity’ is reckless

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident says that Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on “natural immunity” to COVID-19 is reckless, careless, and profoundly and maliciously stupid.

Let’s have a golf cart parade past Ed McGinty’s house

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests residents who want to have a golf cart parade supporting a conservative cause should add Ed McGinty’s house to the route.

Little Caesar patrolling town square

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident describes a “little Caesar” on patrol at a town square in The Villages.

Congressman Webster is right on natural immunity

A Village of Santiago resident applauds Congressman Daniel Webster’s stance on COVID immunity.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos