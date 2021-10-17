New York-based developer donates $5,000 for Lady Lake fireworks display

A New York-based developer has donated $5,000 for a July 4 fireworks display in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission earlier this year unanimously agreed to have fireworks, with the first display planned for July 4, 2023.

The Benchmark Group has donated $5,000 for the first fireworks display. Benchmark has been developing retail and restaurants in Lady Lake for years, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, Texas Roadhouse and Miller’s Ale House. When COVID-19 forced Sweet Tomatoes and Stein Mart to close their doors, Benchmark hustled up replacement tenants Chipotle and Sportsman’s Warehouse.

In addition to sending a $5,000 check last week for the fireworks display, Benchmark has pledged to donate another $5,000 once $5,000 has been raised by the town, which is working in conjunction with the Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce in the fireworks fund-raising effort.

The fireworks display is expected to cost $40,000. The location being considered is the Little League ball field on Guava Street.