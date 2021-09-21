90.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
type here...

Popular restaurant chain taking over Sweet Tomatoes site near The Villages

By Meta Minton

A popular restaurant chain is taking over the former Sweet Tomatoes site in Lady Lake.

Sweet Tomatoes had been a huge draw when it was located at 508 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the Lady Lake Crossing shopping center, but was forced to close in May 2020, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers have been remodeling the former Sweet Tomatoes location which will be transformed into a Chipotle restaurant
Workers have been remodeling the former Sweet Tomatoes location which will be transformed into a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant.

Now, the restaurant is being remodeled to make way for a Chipotle Mexican Grill. One of the new features of the restaurant will include a drive-up window.

The new Chipotle restaurant will include a drive up window
The new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant will include a drive-up window.

Chipotle specializes in tacos and Mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer.

Chipotle already has 196 locations in Florida, including Ocala and Leesburg. Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes’ America’s Best Employers and Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. drone strikes creating more long-term enemies

A Villager writes in a Letter to the Editor that drone strikes that kill innocent civilians are creating more long-term enemies for the United States.

Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident contends that state Rep. Brett Hage is an embarrassment to Sumter County.

We should not be praising Biden’s ‘courage’ for leaving Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that we should not be praising President Biden’s “courage” for leaving Afghanistan.

Rome had Nero and we are saddled with Biden

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, laments that Rome had Nero, but we are saddled with Joe Biden in the White House.

Trash on the side of the roads in the Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pine Ridge resident contends there is too much trash along the roadways in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos