Popular restaurant chain taking over Sweet Tomatoes site near The Villages

A popular restaurant chain is taking over the former Sweet Tomatoes site in Lady Lake.

Sweet Tomatoes had been a huge draw when it was located at 508 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in the Lady Lake Crossing shopping center, but was forced to close in May 2020, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the restaurant is being remodeled to make way for a Chipotle Mexican Grill. One of the new features of the restaurant will include a drive-up window.

Chipotle specializes in tacos and Mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer.

Chipotle already has 196 locations in Florida, including Ocala and Leesburg. Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes’ America’s Best Employers and Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.

An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.