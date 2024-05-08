The border was secure under President Trump

Under President Trump, America’s borders were secure, but since day one in office, President Biden has taken over 60 executive actions that have undermined our border security, weakened our national security, made our communities less safe, and harmed American families. Securing the border is my top priority. I voted to pass H.Res. 1112, a resolution denouncing the Biden Administration’s immigration policies demanding that President Biden take action now to end this border crisis.

I also recently sent a letter demanding Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas release of a report on the total number of illegal aliens currently residing in the United States, using the most recent data available. The American people deserve an exact accounting number of illegal aliens residing in the country, especially if the federal government’s policies have caused that number to surge since the previous estimate. Since January 2021, the Southwest border crisis has reached heights not seen in recent history, and at least 4.7 million illegal aliens have been released into the interior under the Biden Administration’s policies.

I’ve been to the Southern Border and seen first-hand how President Biden’s failed policies have perpetuated this crisis. I’ve sponsored and helped pass legislation in the U.S. House that would finish building a border wall and establish comprehensive border security and immigration policies. I won’t stop fighting to secure our border and hold President Biden accountable. I am determined as ever to keep pushing my House colleagues, the U.S. Senate, and White House to embrace policies that secure our borders and protect the American people.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.