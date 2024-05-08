Special magistrate approves plan for storage of luxury vehicles

A massive garage storage area for Corvettes and other luxury vehicles is planned for the Oxford area.

With about 65 storage units, the multi-building storage facility also will provide a location for car shows and parties with bands and food trucks, said John Ringland of The Caves Development Group.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended City Commission approval of the project’s site plan at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

A total of 84,917 square feet of storage space is planned in a cluster of 15 buildings on County Road 105, northeast of the intersection of County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Ringland said operating a business or using the facility as a residence will be prohibited.

The Wildwood project will be the company’s fourth location and he said some people use the storage units for purposes other than luxury cars.

A woman uses a unit for her sewing machine which doesn’t fit in her home while a man uses it to work on antique boat motors.

The Wildwood project includes a 704-square-foot car wash, an owner’s lounge, parking spaces, landscape buffers, a storm water retention pond, lift station and irrigation well on 4.2 acres.

Ringland said the three other storage facilities are in Cape Coral.

He said the local Corvette Club hosts parties at one of the garages.

Known as Southwest Florida Man Caves, unit purchases start at $169,000 and leases start at $745 a month. Units have private bathrooms and heat and air systems and the garages are gated with security cameras.