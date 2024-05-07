89.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Vacationers land in jail after fight over golf cart and Disney tickets

By Staff Report
Katherine Northrup
Gina Leah Danforth

Ladies from Missouri vacationing in Florida were arrested at a home in The Villages after a fight over a golf cart and Disney World tickets.

Officers were called at about 11 a.m. Monday to a home on Roudell Way in the Village of Citrus Grove where 28-year-old Gina Leah Danforth of Fenton, Mo. and 31-year-old Katherine Northrup of St. Peters, Mo. were staying “while vacationing in Florida,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The women were both reportedly upset over “a golf cart and tickets to Disney World.”

The ladies’ fracas included screaming, spitting, pushing, punching and hair pulling.

The report noted the altercation occurred “within the residence, with numerous occupants inside.” However, the officers were “unable to identify the primary aggressor due to the lack of credible witnesses.”

Northrup suffered scratches on her neck, elbow and stomach and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

Danforth was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. She wanted to be seen because she was “not feeling well.”

Both women were arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. They were later released after posting bond.

