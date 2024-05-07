Trespasser arrested after unwanted return to Publix in The Villages

A trespasser was arrested after an unwanted return to a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

David Francis Bobeck, 62, of Eustis, was taken into custody in the wee hours Monday after officers found him at Publix at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Bobeck had been banned this past Thursday by The Villages Commercial Property Management from returning to any of the retail establishments at La Plaza Grande, including Publix. At the time, Bobeck was advised that if he returned, he would be arrested.

Upon his return, Bobeck was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Bobeck was arrested earlier this year on a charge of trespassing in Mount Dora.