89.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
type here...

Trespasser arrested after unwanted return to Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report
David Francis Bobeck
David Francis Bobeck

A trespasser was arrested after an unwanted return to a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

David Francis Bobeck, 62, of Eustis, was taken into custody in the wee hours Monday after officers found him at Publix at La Plaza Grande, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Bobeck had been banned this past Thursday by The Villages Commercial Property Management from returning to any of the retail establishments at La Plaza Grande, including Publix. At the time, Bobeck was advised that if he returned, he would be arrested.

Upon his return, Bobeck was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.

Bobeck was arrested earlier this year on a charge of trespassing in Mount Dora.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Costco location in The Villages will be a nightmare

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she is thrilled about the news that Costco is coming to The Villages, but warns that the chosen location would be a nightmare.

Golf courses suffering from lack of care not El Nino

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from a lack of care and not El Nino. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need the cross to remind us of Christ

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident contends we need the cross to remind us of Christ.

Climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly

A Village of Santo Domingo resident warns that climate change has already changed Florida permanently and irreversibly. And it could get worse.

Can everyone please stop with all the complaining?

A Village of St. James resident is fed up with all of the complaining from fellow residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos