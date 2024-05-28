Villager will challenge longtime circuit court clerk in Sumter County

A Villager has filed paperwork indicating he will challenge the longtime clerk of the circuit court in Sumter County.

Daniel Myslakowsi of the Village of Lake Deaton has filed to run against Clerk of the Circuit Clerk Gloria Hayward.

Hayward has been serving as clerk since 1997 and is the lone Democratic top officeholder in Sumter County.

Myslakowsi will be running as a Republican. He tried to unseat Don Wiley from the District 5 Sumter Commission seat in 2022, but lost in the GOP primary. Wiley was recently forced to relinquish the District 5 seat due to the reinstatement of Commissioner Oren Miller.