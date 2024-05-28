Hairdresser will be subject to random screening as part of DUI sentence

A hairdresser will be subject to random screening as part of a drunk driving sentence.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 41, of Lady Lake, entered a plea of no contest this past Thursday in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, though she may “buy out” at the rate of $10 per hour. In addition, she cannot possess or consume alcohol and will be subject to random screening.

Kidd had been arrested in November 2021 on a charge of driving under the influence after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The former Salon Jaylee hairdresser was later arrested Feb. 4, 2022 on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. She was later acquitted by a Sumter County jury in that case.

After the second arrest, a Lake County judge had ordered Kidd not to consume or possess alcohol. In order to ensure that happened, Kidd was ordered to strap on a SCRAM alcohol monitor, which samples the wearer’s perspiration every 30 minutes.

Kidd is a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages.