71.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 10, 2022
type here...

Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report
Aimee Pauline Kidd
Aimee Pauline Kidd

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence.

She had been arrested Feb. 4 when she pulled into the parking lot of Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. At the time, she was working at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace. She refused to submit to a breath test.

She was also arrested Nov. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.  She had been ordered to wear a monitor that measures her blood alcohol level by sampling her perspiration every 30 minutes.

Kidd was convicted of DUI in 2019 in Wyoming, where she was a beauty pageant contender.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to clear up misconceptions about “HUD housing.”

The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes

A Village of Hacienda South resident contends The Villages is not immune to housing woes.

Villager objects to criticism about renters

A Villager objects to criticism about renters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos