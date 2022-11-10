Hairdresser acquitted in DUI arrest at Southern Trace Plaza

A jury has acquitted a hairdresser arrested earlier this year on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

The Sumter County jury on Wednesday acquitted 40-year-old Aimee Pauline Kidd of Lady Lake on a charge of driving under the influence.

She had been arrested Feb. 4 when she pulled into the parking lot of Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. At the time, she was working at Salon Jaylee at Southern Trace. She refused to submit to a breath test.

She was also arrested Nov. 16 on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. She had been ordered to wear a monitor that measures her blood alcohol level by sampling her perspiration every 30 minutes.

Kidd was convicted of DUI in 2019 in Wyoming, where she was a beauty pageant contender.