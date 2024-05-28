Webster co-sponsors measure aimed at preventing voting by illegal immigrants  

Congressman Daniel Webster has cosponsored H.R. 8281, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, to strengthen current law to ensure only U.S. citizens vote in federal elections.

“It’s simple, only American citizens should have a voice in American elections”, said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “Since taking office, President Biden has released at least 4.6 million illegal immigrants into the country, with another 1.8 million known ‘gotaways’ who have evaded Border Patrol. This bill ensures these individuals cannot corrupt our elections by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.”

The SAVE Act would amend the National Voter Registration Act to require states to obtain documentary proof of U.S. citizenship and identity in person when registering individuals to vote in federal elections. Additionally, states would be required to establish a program to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls and would hold election officials accountable that fail to uphold proof of citizenship requirements.

“Thanks to the Biden Administration’s disastrous border policies, this invasion of our nation’s border poses a serious threat to the integrity of our elections. While only U.S. citizens can legally vote in federal elections, some jurisdictions permit non-citizens to vote in local elections. The SAVE Act also requires states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls,” Webster said.

On May 23, H.R. 8281 passed out of the Committee on House Administration, an important step in bringing the measure toward a vote on the House floor.