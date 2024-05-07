93.1 F
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Villager’s son arrested with drugs after stopped for speeding

By Staff Report
Bryan Griffin
Bryan Griffin

A Villager’s son with previous drug convictions in Connecticut was arrested with marijuana and loaded syringes after he was stopped for speeding.

Bryan Leonard Griffin, 41, who lives with his father in the Village of Sabal Chase, was driving a gray 2006 Chevy Trailblazer at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when he was caught on radar traveling at 76 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at Wawa on U.S. 301, a deputy approached the vehicle and immediately detected “the strong odor of marijuana.” Griffin handed the deputy a medical marijuana card, but the deputy noted it had expired in 2021.

Griffin was in possession of a jar which held several baggies of marijuana. A search of the vehicle also turned up two syringes loaded with a yellow liquid which tested positive for THC. A scale and grinder were also found in the vehicle.

A criminal history check revealed that the Bridgeport, Conn. native had been convicted of felony drug possession in 2012 and 2015 in Connecticut.

He was arrested on drug possession charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,500 bond.

