Sportsman’s Warehouse announces ’soft’ opening date for Lady Lake store

Sportsman’s Warehouse has scheduled its “soft” opening for Oct. 29 at its store at Lady Lake Crossings.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is currently remodeling the former home of Stein Mart, which closed its doors last year after filing for bankruptcy protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outdoor sporting goods retailer operates in 25 states across the United States, including Alaska. The stores sell apparel, footwear, and gear which caters to sportsmen and sportswomen with interests in hunting, shooting, reloading, camping, fishing, and other outdoor recreational activities.

The store is hiring full- and part-time workers and recently held a job recruitment event at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages.