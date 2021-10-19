Villager Ed McGinty served with restraining order in wake of alleged stalking

Villager Ed McGinty has been served with a restraining order after allegedly stalking a fellow resident after a political disagreement that got him banned from a swimming pool.

The 73-year-old Village of Hadley resident was served Monday with the temporary injunction for protection against stalking sought by the woman he is accused of tormenting at the Hadley Pool. He was banned from the pool Sept. 23 after allegedly calling the woman a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He went to her home the next day, leading to his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Judge William Hallman III granted the temporary injunction at the woman’s request last week in Sumter County Court.

In a recent Letter to the Editor, McGinty vowed to return later this month to the Hadley Pool.

McGinty became well known and controversial in The Villages for his anti-Trump demonstrations in the lead up to the 2020 election.