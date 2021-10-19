81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
type here...

Villager Ed McGinty served with restraining order in wake of alleged stalking

By Meta Minton

Ed McGinty
Ed McGinty

Villager Ed McGinty has been served with a restraining order after allegedly stalking a fellow resident after a political disagreement that got him banned from a swimming pool.

The 73-year-old Village of Hadley resident was served Monday with the temporary injunction for protection against stalking sought by the woman he is accused of tormenting at the Hadley Pool. He was banned from the pool Sept. 23 after allegedly calling the woman a “fat slob” when she showed up to exercise in the pool wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He went to her home the next day, leading to his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Judge William Hallman III granted the temporary injunction at the woman’s request last week in Sumter County Court.

In a recent Letter to the Editor, McGinty vowed to return later this month to the Hadley Pool.

McGinty became well known and controversial in The Villages for his anti-Trump demonstrations in the lead up to the 2020 election.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

How can you run out of draft beer at a country club?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident describes some poor service at a country club in The Villages.

Stray cats in Sumter County

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about stray cats in The Villages.

Ed McGinty is clearly a danger to himself and others

A Village of Mallory Square resident warns that Villager Ed McGinty is a danger to himself and others. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Resident victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident says he has been victimized twice since moving to Haciendas of Mission Hills.

Make sure your vote counts!

The League of Women Voters has two new Power Point presentations for all potential voters. In a Letter to the Editor, a member explains how to book a presentation for your group.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos