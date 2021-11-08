60.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 8, 2021
Palo Alto woman with brass knuckles in bra arrested with stolen car

By Meta Minton

Melissa Tiffany Rose Harbor

A Village of Palo Alto woman with brass knuckles tucked in her bra was arrested with a stolen car.

Melissa Tiffany Rose Harbor, 26, who lives at 1949 Palo Alto Ave., was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Monday in Oxford where a silver 2007 Lexus 350 was found parked, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle had a Tennessee license plate and had been reported as stolen to the Leesburg Police Department.

As Harbor was being taken into custody, she admitted to deputies that she had a pair of brass knuckles concealed in her bra.

She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $11,000 bond.

Harbor had been arrested in 2019 with a vehicle stolen out of Polk County.

