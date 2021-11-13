63.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Felon with gun and pills arrested after driver stopped for speeding

By Meta Minton
A felon with a gun and pills was arrested after the driver with whom he was riding was stopped for speeding in Lady Lake.

Antwaine Latroy Mosley, 42, of Orlando, was a passenger in a black Toyota Sequoia in the wee hours Thursday when the vehicle was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver, 31-year-old Mia Simmons of Wildwood, was driving on a suspended license.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, but before the dog sniffed the vehicle, Mosley revealed he had two illegal pills in his possession. Simmons admitted she had fentanyl concealed in her bra.

As the vehicle was being inventoried before towing, a 9mm gun was found under the passenger seat. Simmons said she had no knowledge of the gun and the friend from whom she had borrowed the vehicle did not possess weapons. Mosley has multiple felony convictions, dating back to 1998.

Mosley was arrested on felony charges of drug possession and possession of a gun by a convicted felon. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $12,000 bond.

Simmons was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and drug possession. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $4,000 bond

