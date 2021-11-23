51.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Village Bicycle Club continues long-time support of sheriff’s  bike collection program

By David Towns

The first bicycle club in The Villages, the Village Bicycle Club, has supported the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas bicycle program since it began 20 years ago.

On Tuesday, several members of the club rode their bicycles to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex at the corner of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 to make a donation to the program.

The Village Bicycle Club delivered a donation Tuesday to the sheriff’s office for its bicycle program.

The club’s social director, Morgan Jenkins presented Lt. Robert Siemer with a check for $200 to help support the program. Several club members will be joining with the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club and the Panthers Tandem Bicycle Club to help with the annual collection Dec. 3 at Lake Miona Recreation Center parking lot and picnic pavilion.

Area residents are asked to consider donating a bicycle or check to this annual program which benefits underprivileged residents in Sumter County. The bicycling community has successfully supported this effort for about 20 years.

