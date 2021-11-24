68.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Estranged boyfriend arrested after repeatedly showing up at woman’s apartment

By Meta Minton
Todd Matthew Curry
An estranged boyfriend has been arrested after repeatedly showing up at a woman’s apartment in Lady Lake.

Todd Matthew Curry, 38, was arrested this past Sunday in the parking lot of Tractor Supply Co. in Leesburg when he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. At the time of that arrest, it was discovered that Curry was wanted in connection with a Nov. 18 trespassing incident at the Lake North Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake. Curry had shown up multiple times and the woman contacted law enforcement. He had been arrested in June after allegedly burglarizing the same woman’s apartment.

Curry has had several other arrests in the past several months. He was arrested in October after trespassing at the TLC Medical Arts Building in Lady Lake. Curry had been arrested in August after presenting fraudulent identification claiming residence at a home where he does not live. He was arrested that same month after allegedly attempting to steal a truck while its owner was trying to unload a boat at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg.

Following his most recent arrest, Curry was booked on $5,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

