Villager’s long-troubled son jailed after moving out of mother’s house

A Villager’s long-troubled son has been jailed after moving out of his mother’s house and not informing officials as to where he had gone.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 46, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

A probation officer paid a visit last month to Krajewski’s mother’s house at 1905 Davidson Ave. in the Village of Winifred. She claimed he is no longer living with her, according to an affidavit of violation of probation on file in Lake County Court. She said she had spoken with her son two days earlier, but had “no idea” he failed to report to the probation office.

Krajewski has a long history of arrests, including charges of grand theft, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and fraud. Most recently he had been arrested in October at his mother’s house on a warrant charging him with grand theft.

Krajewski was arrested in March after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora. He was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His long history of arrests also includes the theft of a Villager’s wallet in 2015 from the Colony Cottage swimming pool.