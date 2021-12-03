62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, December 3, 2021
type here...

Villager’s long-troubled son jailed after moving out of mother’s house

By Meta Minton
Brian Mark Krajewski
Brian Mark Krajewski

A Villager’s long-troubled son has been jailed after moving out of his mother’s house and not informing officials as to where he had gone.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 46, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with failure to appear.

A probation officer paid a visit last month to Krajewski’s mother’s house at 1905 Davidson Ave. in the Village of Winifred. She claimed he is no longer living with her, according to an affidavit of violation of probation on file in Lake County Court. She said she had spoken with her son two days earlier, but had “no idea” he failed to report to the probation office.

Krajewski has a long history of arrests, including charges of grand theft, aggravated battery on a pregnant victim and fraud. Most recently he had been arrested in October at his mother’s house on a warrant charging him with grand theft.

Krajewski was arrested in March after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora. He was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His long history of arrests also includes the theft of a Villager’s wallet in 2015 from the Colony Cottage swimming pool.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Guilty after being proven innocent

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sunset Pointe resident stands up for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was recently acquitted in a controversial case.

Michigan school shooting stirs predictable attack on Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Michigan school shooting has stirred a predictable attack on the Second Amendment.

Vietnam veterans not getting the freebies that illegals are taking

A Village of El Cortez resident is mourning the loss of a friend exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. At the same time, illegals are getting enviable freebies from our government.

Let’s defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives

A Village of Pine Hills resident contends we need to defeat COVID-19 and get back to living our lives. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Greedy players and owners cutting their own throats with baseball lockout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident suggests greedy players and owners are cutting their own throats with a looming baseball lockout.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos