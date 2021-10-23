Pair arrested on grand theft warrants at home in the Village of Winifred

Two people were arrested on warrants charging them with grand theft at a home in the Village of Winifred.

Brian Mark Krajewski, 46, was arrested at about 6 p.m. Thursday at his mother’s house at 1905 Davidson Ave. Arrested along with him was 52-year-old Laura Kathleen Gillette, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo.

Krajewski and Gillette were both taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Both were released after posting $2,000 bond each.

Krajewski and Gillette have lengthy records of criminal activity.

Krajewski was arrested in March after visiting a known drug house in the Village of La Zamora. He was found to be in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. His long history of arrests includes the theft of a Villager’s wallet in 2015 from the Colony Cottage swimming pool.

Gillette was arrested in August on a warrant charging her with driving under the influence after a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab analysis revealed drug usage months after an automobile accident.