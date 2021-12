To the Editor:

I think it’s time to give Mr. McGinty a break. I can’t imagine what his life has been like the past five years, with his obsession of hating President Trump. I am beginning to have similar feelings toward President Biden and hope that I don’t become so crazed over the next 3+ years that I have to be put on a 12-step program.

It’s the holidays and we can show a little compassion for Mr. McGinty.

Merry Christmas to all.

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp