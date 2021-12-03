Villager apologizes for behavior and blames ‘intense dislike for Trump’

A 73-year-old Villager who has been arrested twice over a raging political dispute with a fellow resident has issued an apology to her and his neighbors in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley was arrested in September on a charge of stalking after being banned from the Hadley swimming pool after an ugly exchange with the woman, who later obtained an injunction against McGinty. He was arrested at the pool after violating the injunction.

She is an outspoken fan of former President Donald Trump. McGinty has vehemently opposed Trump for quite some time and is known for his demonstrations in opposition to the 45th president of the United States.

McGinty contacted Villages-News.com this week, asking for an opportunity to express his feelings.

Here is the full text of McGinty’s apology:

To all my neighbors in the Villages, especially in Hadley:

I want to apologize for my actions and words for the last five years. My intense dislike for Trump turned into hate. I should have known better, hate just ruins my mind. It colored everything about Trump and his supporters dark. I did battle with a lot of his supporters and twice physically. I belong to a 12 step program that highlights amends when we do wrong. So please know I am very sorry.

Recently I was with my youngest son. He heard what I said to (the woman) at the Hadley Pool on September 23rd. He said, “Dad you are not like this, why would you ever talk to anybody that way, especially a woman?”

That one sentence hit me right between my eyes. What my children think of their father is so important to me.

I hope this letter permits you to forgive me. I also hope it encourages others to feel differently about Villagers that don’t agree with them politically. Our parents were right – don’t talk about politics and religion. We need to come together and know we all want what is best for our country. We will never get it just one way, or the other, that will not change. For me personally, all the trouble that has come my way, opened my eyes. Like they say in my 12 step program NO PAIN NO GAIN. Other times like this in my life, have led to me to make major shifts for the better. This is one of those times. To Liza and the others in the pool at Hadley on September 23rd I am deeply sorry. Try to forgive me.

Ed McGinty