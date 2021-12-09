Villagers charged with voter fraud cast additional ballots in New York and Michigan

Two Republicans in The Villages facing voter fraud charges reportedly cast ballots in New York and Michigan as well as here in Florida.

Joan Halstead, 72, of the Village of Palo Alto is facing a felony charge of voter fraud.

A document on file in Sumter County Court indicates she cast a 2020 general election ballot on Oct. 20, 2020 in person in Sumter County. She also cast an absentee ballot in New York.

An investigation was launched Sept. 10 by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office, resulting in her arrest on Nov. 29.

She has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

She filed in October to challenge incumbent Sally Moss on the Sumter County School Board. Halstead later withdrew from the race.

Halstead, a former teacher, purchased her home at 1848 Palo Alto Ave. in April 2020. Sumter County voter records indicated she registered as a Republican on June 29, 2020.

Her social media activity suggests she is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Jay Richard Ketcik, 63, who lives at 5564 Henry Loop in the Village of Monarch Grove, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at the Sumter County Detention Center in Bushnell on a Sumter County warrant charging him with the felony offense. The Manistique, Mich. native is also facing a charge of voter fraud.

He purchased his home in The Villages in July 2019. He registered to vote in Sumter County on July 29, 2020. He is registered as a Republican.

Ketcik cast a ballot in Florida by mail on Oct. 13. He also cast a second ballot in Michigan via absentee ballot, according to an arrest report.

An investigation into his case was launched Sept. 10 by the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office.