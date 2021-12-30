3. Enormous sinkholes in The Villages create hefty repair bill for residents

Enormous sinkholes opened up July 10 and drained a pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Village of Pine Ridge.

The sinkholes garnered international media attention.

Residents south of County Road 466 picked up the nearly $300,000 sinkhole repair costs through the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The sinkholes occurred in Community Development District 11, which is in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages. CDD 11 is part of PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466. If not for PWAC, CDD 11 would have had to bear the expense alone.

In May, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole which swallowed a vehicle.

The fragility of pipes in the older sections of The Villages prompted Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness to suggest that aging pipes here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.