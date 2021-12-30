79.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 30, 2021
type here...

3. Enormous sinkholes in The Villages create hefty repair bill for residents

By Staff Report

Enormous sinkholes opened up July 10 and drained a pond behind the Moyer Recreation Center in the Village of Pine Ridge.

The sinkholes garnered international media attention.

A firefighter with The Villages Public Safety Department looks out at the sinkholes which opened up this weekend behind the Moyer Recreation Center
A firefighter with The Villages Public Safety Department looks out at the sinkholes which opened up in July behind the Moyer Recreation Center.

Residents south of County Road 466 picked up the nearly $300,000 sinkhole repair costs through the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

The sinkholes occurred in Community Development District 11, which is in the Fruitland Park section of The Villages. CDD 11 is part of PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466. If not for PWAC, CDD 11 would have had to bear the expense alone.

In May, a water main break in the Village of Mira Mesa created a sinkhole which swallowed a vehicle.

A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in the Village of Mira Mesa earlier this week
A vehicle was swallowed up in a sinkhole in May in the Village of Mira Mesa.

The fragility of pipes in the older sections of The Villages prompted Community Development District 1 Supervisor William Jenness to suggest that aging pipes here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown need to be replaced with pipes made from modern materials.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to everyone at UF Health-The Villages Hospital

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses gratitude for her care at UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Gov. DeSantis will not make vaccines mandatory

A Village of Summerhill resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a leader of the Florida Democratic Party.

Inaction as COVID-19 cases surge again

An official with the Florida Democratic Party contends there’s a simple reason why more people are getting infected with COVID-19 in Florida than almost any other state in the country.

Comment on indictments of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Pine Hills resident offers a comment on charges against Sumter County Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos