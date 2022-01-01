82.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Woman in stolen car arrested at Applebee’s lands back behind bars

By Meta Minton
Lawanda Natsha Graham

A woman in a stolen car arrested last week at the Applebee’s restaurant in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Lawanda Natsha Graham, 33, of Eustis was booked on a recommittal Wednesday at the Lake County Jail. She had been released the previous day following her arrest Dec. 26 in Lady Lake.

She had been at the wheel of a gray 2018 Kia which was stopped Dec. 26 at the restaurant at Bichara Boulevard after a hit was received by a license plate reader, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car had been reported stolen to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in North Carolina. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy had been following the vehicle and received help during the traffic stop from the Lady Lake Police Department.

As a result of her second arrest, she was being held on $1,000 bond.

