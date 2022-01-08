75.3 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 8, 2022
Wildwood man arrested in 2019 at Walmart lands back behind bars

By Staff Report
Christopher Caggiano
Christopher Caggiano

A Wildwood man arrested in 2019 at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Ridge Plaza in The Villages has landed back behind bars.

Christopher Caggiano, 37, was booked this past week on multiple probation violations at the Sumter County Detention Center.

He was convicted earlier this year in a 2019 shoplifting incident at Walmart during which he was found to be in possession of drugs. He was also convicted earlier this year on charges of burglary and theft.

Sumter County Court records he violated his probation by not keeping up with a payment plan for fees and court costs.

