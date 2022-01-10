62.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 10, 2022
2.5 million rounds played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages

By Meta Minton

There were more than 2.5 million rounds of golf played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages.

The exact total was 2,562,703, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

In a report Monday morning to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Leininger noted some additional highlights from last year:

The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages was completely renovated by the Amenity Authority Committee at a cost of $329,234.

• There were new greens put in at the Sweetgum and Sandhill executive golf courses.

• Infrastructure improvements include work on timber bridges and the replacement of storm water pipes.

• A new District-wide contract was procured for pine straw.

County commissioners suspended prior to any conviction

A Village of Osceola Hills resident is expressing disappointment in Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending two elected officials. Read her Letter to the Editor.

How Democracy really dies

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, provides an analysis on how democracy dies.

The flowers look great

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident expresses admiration for the flowers in The Villages.

COVID-19 is spreading and yet people won’t wear masks

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t believe that with COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, masks are not being worn in The Villages.

Book offers all you need to know about President Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Trump put Americans in real danger when he was in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

