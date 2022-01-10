2.5 million rounds played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages

There were more than 2.5 million rounds of golf played in 2021 at executive golf courses in The Villages.

The exact total was 2,562,703, according to Director of Executive Golf Mitch Leininger.

In a report Monday morning to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, Leininger noted some additional highlights from last year:

• The Silver Lake Executive Golf Course on the Historic Side of The Villages was completely renovated by the Amenity Authority Committee at a cost of $329,234.

• There were new greens put in at the Sweetgum and Sandhill executive golf courses.

• Infrastructure improvements include work on timber bridges and the replacement of storm water pipes.

• A new District-wide contract was procured for pine straw.