Thursday, January 20, 2022
Man with criminal history arrested after alleged attack on lady friend

By Meta Minton
A Wildwood man with a criminal history was arrested after an alleged attack on a lady friend.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:54 a.m. Wednesday to an apartment in Wildwood where a woman was heard screaming. A deputy entered the apartment and took 40-year-old Stephen Charles Scarlott into custody. He declined to speak to deputies.

The woman said she and Scarlott had been arguing for an hour before the altercation turned physical. He was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,500.

Last year, Scarlott was arrested in Marion County and charged with resisting an officer without violence, as well as failure to appear in drug court and probation violations on charges of possession of methamphetamine and grand theft/statutory theft.

Scarlott was arrested in June 2016 after he admitted to attempting to steal a digital camera and PlayStation 4 from Kohl’s in Lady Lake. He was accused of taking the items from the store and immediately getting into a vehicle that had been waiting for him.

