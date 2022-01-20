74.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Oxford man arrested on DUI charge while free on bond in burglary case

By Meta Minton
Michael Lee Arnot
Michael Lee Arnot

An Oxford man free on bond in a Christmas Day burglary has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Michael Lee Arnot, 50, was driving a white Chevy pickup at 64 miles an hour in a 45 mph zone shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at Industrial Drive, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He turned into the Parkwood community in Wildwood, where a traffic stop was initiated. Arnot claimed he had been traveling from his camper to his fiance’s house.

It appeared Arnot was impaired and the trooper asked him to take part in field sobriety exercises. He complained he “a bad left leg,” the report said. He performed poorly in the exercises. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Arnot was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Arnot had been free on bond following his arrest last month. A homeowner was holding Arnot at gunpoint when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of an alleged burglary.

