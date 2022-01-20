Woman in car with Pennsylvania plates arrested after traffic stop at Marsh Bend

A woman riding in a car with Pennsylvania license plates was arrested after a traffic stop at the Village of Marsh Bend.

Vickie Rhymer, 51, of Wildwood, was traveling as a passenger in the vehicle at 1:44 a.m. Monday when it was pulled over for a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The Ohio native was found to be in possession of a glass pipe and she admitted she uses it to smoke cocaine. She was arrested in 2017 after admitting to smoking cocaine with a pipe.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.