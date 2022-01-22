Villager’s fugitive ex-wife jailed after shattering tax office window with shopping cart

A Villager’s fugitive ex-wife is back in custody after using a shopping cart to shatter a plate glass window at an H&R Block office.

Jenny Lyn Orijuela Fraser, 33, was booked Thursday at the Lake County Jail after forfeiting her bond earlier this month in a case in which she has been charged with attacking her much-older ex-husband with a golf club at their home in The Villages. She is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While she was on the run, apparently she was spending time in Orlando.

Fraser, a native of the Philippines, reportedly used a shopping cart to completely shatter the front window of an H&R Block tax office at 4084 W. Town Center Blvd. in Orlando, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies that H&R Block owed her money.

Fraser had been trying to obtain a tax refund and H&R Block personnel told Fraser she needed her ex-husband’s birth date and Social Security number. She had tried to call H&R Block on the phone, but claims she got the “runaround.”

Fraser appeared “frustrated” and told deputies she “is homeless, cold with no job and with nowhere else to go,” the arrest report said.

She was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief, due to the extent of the damage to the H&R Block window.

She had been free on bond after she allegedly wielded a golf club during a May 6 altercation with her 69-year-old husband at their home at 715 Truman Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

He had divorced Fraser in April, but she continued to live at the residence. He had arranged to pay her for a vehicle they owned together, but he had returned home to find her putting her personal items in the car. They began to argue and struggle over a suitcase, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Fraser, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, went to the garage and returned with a golf club. She advanced toward him and held the golf club over his head, threatening to hit him. Her ex-husband, who retreated and then pulled out a gun, asked her to put down the golf club. However, she continued walking toward him and asked her ex-husband if he was “actually going to shoot her,” the report said. He said he was in fear for his life. He provided a sworn affidavit with intent to prosecute. He has obtained an order of protection that will remain in effect through May 2022.