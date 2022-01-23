51.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 23, 2022
Assisted living worker charged in attack turns herself in after warrant issued

By Meta Minton
An assisted living worker charged in an attack this past November on a co-worker has turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Tiffany Dawn Chappell, 41, of Coleman, turned herself in last week at the Sumter County Detention Center after a warrant was issued charging her with failure to appear. She had been scheduled to appear Dec. 1 in Sumter County Court to answer to a charge of battery, but skipped the court date. She is now free on $2,000 bond.

The battery charge stems from Chappell’s arrest Nov. 14 at Banyan Residence Assisted Living Resort on County Road 101 in Oxford after an argument got “out of hand.” She had been in a “verbal disagreement” with a co-worker when another staffer intervened and tried to separate them, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. However, Chappell shoved the would-be peacemaker in the face with her right hand.

She had been arrested in 2018 on a charge of battery.

The Villages, Florida

