Wildwood man jailed since 2021 crash allegedly attacks fellow inmate charged with murder

A Wildwood man jailed since a crash this past summer has been charged in an attack on a fellow inmate, who is behind bars in the death of a local woman.

Keon Lamar Marsh, 21, continues to be held on multiple charges at the Sumter County Detention Center since the crash in July in Wildwood. He is facing two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of fleeing law enforcement. A continuance was granted last week in that case in Sumter County Court. He is next scheduled for case management on May 17. He is being held without bond.

Marsh also pleaded not guilty Friday to a felony charge in connection with an attack last year on a fellow inmate at the jail. Marsh, who stands 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 250 pounds, is charged with attacking 20-year-old Tyler Ryan Hirsch, who has been charged with homicide, sexual assault with a weapon and armed burglary in connection with the 2018 death of 33-year-old Melody Victoria “Tori” Bennett of Bushnell.

Marsh was driving a black Toyota Camry at about 5:30 p.m. July 8 and was being pursued by U.S. Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy joined in the pursuit on State Road 44 near the intersection with County Road 219, but lost sight of the Camry. A Marion County sheriff’s helicopter was flying overhead and maintained a visual observation of the vehicle.

The helicopter pilot reportedly spotted the Camry on Magnolia Street in Wildwood. A deputy continued the chase and Marsh drove his vehicle directly at the squad car, forcing the deputy to take evasive action. The Camry then turned west onto Cleveland Avenue (which is also County Road 466A) where it was involved in a crash with multiple law enforcement vehicles.

It was not the first time Marsh was involved in a chase endangering the public. In 2020, Marsh was arrested after a pursuit in Wildwood.