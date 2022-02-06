CDD 2 to begin process of filling vacancy created by recent death of chairman

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors will begin the process of seeking a replacement to fill an empty seat created by the death of the board’s chairman.

Bill Schikora, 82, died at his home Jan. 30 in the Village of Santo Domingo. He had been battling cancer.

His fellow supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Savannah Center.

Schikora had been elected to Seat 4 with a term that runs through 2024. The CDD 2 board will likely seek applicants for the vacancy and make an appointment at a future date to fill the seat.

Last year, CDD 2 Supervisor Bryan Lifsey passed away. Village of Santiago resident Thomas Swiers was appointed in December to fill that vacancy.