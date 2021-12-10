Village of Santiago resident appointed to CDD 2 Board of Supervisors

A Village of Santiago resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors.

Thomas Swiers was appointed Friday morning to the board during its monthly meeting at Savannah Center.

Swiers currently serves as an alternate representative for CDD 2 on the Architectural Review Committee.

He has lived for nine years in The Villages. He enjoyed a long career as a certified public accountant and a business consultant, working in California and Illinois.

He is also a past president and board member for the Village Vette Corvette Club.

Swiers replaces Village of Alhambra resident Bryan Lifsey, who passed away earlier this year.

The term runs through 2022.