Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Uncle arrested at his home in Wildwood after allegedly attacking niece

By Meta Minton
Sang Van Nguyen
An uncle was arrested at his home in Wildwood after allegedly attacking his niece.

Sang Van Nguyen, 50, was arrested by Wildwood police on a charge of battery at his residence at 5390 Sunshine Drive in the new neighborhood in the Beaumont Development on County Road 466A.

Officers were called to the home at 7 p.m. Thursday to investigate a disturbance.

The niece said Nguyen came home from work and began banging on her bedroom door and yelling at her to get out of her bedroom, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She opened the door and Nguyen told her she had until the end of the month to move out. The niece claimed she had paid rent for the month. Nguyen allegedly punched her. He claimed she had been “taunting” him.

The native of Saigon, Vietnam was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

Nguyen had been arrested this past September at his home on another battery charge. However, in January, the prosecutor’s office opted to drop the case.

