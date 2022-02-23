Safe seating at Savannah Center?

To the Editor:

I just read that Diana Arlt will be performing at Savannah Center this Friday for $4.00 per ticket. The article goes on to say, “To allow for adequate social distancing, chairs will be spaced far apart with theater-style seating.”

Having just recently attended several events at Savannah Center, where we were unmasked and shoulder-to- shoulder at $75.00 per ticket, does the higher ticket price of an event make you less susceptible to germs?

Asking for a friend.

William Miller

Village of Osceola Hills