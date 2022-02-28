72.1 F
The Villages
Monday, February 28, 2022
Tell the full truth about the price of oil

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Larry Moran loves to publish letters about half-truths. the only reason fuel was $40 a barrel was because of COVID-19. We now export oil as much as we import the oil. Tell the full truth.

John Stema
Village of Amelia

 

