Tell the full truth about the price of oil

To the Editor:
Larry Moran loves to publish letters about half-truths. the only reason fuel was $40 a barrel was because of COVID-19. We now export oil as much as we import the oil. Tell the full truth.
John Stema
Village of Amelia
