Thursday, March 3, 2022
By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Something happened that now brings a good deal more clarity to me.
For several years, we have heard about allegations about Trump’s connection to Russia/Putin.
There was Candidate Trump asking Russia to find Hillary’s e-mails, followed by the fact that there was an active Russian effort to elect Trump though electronic messaging and possibly other means. These were followed by the Mueller Report that demonstrated positively the Russian activity in 2016 and ongoing. There was also the meeting between campaign officials and Russian contacts. Add to that the embarrassing moments when Trump melted in front of Putin and continued to praise the dictator over and over. Don’t forget the Trump dream of having a Moscow hotel!
Now, we have the Russian ambassador to the U.N. supporting the BIG LIE! When will some come to realize that Trump is Putin’s lapdog and treason is in the air?

Jerry Ragan
Village of McClure

 

