Villager who had cocaine hidden in toaster arrested after violating probation

By Meta Minton
A woman who had cocaine hidden in a toaster at a home in The Villages was arrested after violating her probation.

Holly Marie Keightley, 45, who lives in the Broyhill Villas in the Village of Bonnybrook, was booked Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on a Sumter County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of possession of cocaine. She was released Thursday after posting $1,000 bond.

Keightley had been put on probation after she was arrested on the cocaine charge in 2019 at her home in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home for a well-being check and during their visit Keightly revealed she had a white powder substance hidden in the toaster. It turned out to be cocaine.

Keightley was arrested last year after an intoxicated outburst at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.

