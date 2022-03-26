Judge rejects Villager’s motion for dismissal in politically motivated stalking case

A judge has rejected a Villager’s motion for dismissal in a politically motivated stalking case.

It appears a jury trial could be taking place in early April in the case of 73-year-old Ed McGinty of the Village of Hadley. Earlier this month, Judge Paul Militello rejected a motion to dismiss the case from McGinty’s attorney.

The prosecutor’s office appeared to infer that it looked like that McGinty has been playing for time in the case which was originally set to go to trial Feb. 7 in Sumter County Court. Then at McGinty’s request, the trial was bumped back to March 7. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office has repeatedly had to ensure the availability of its witnesses.

“The lack of timeliness has affected the state’s witnesses,” wrote Assistant State Attorney Matthew Bryan.

A pre-trial hearing is now set for 9 a.m. Tuesday. The jury trial is scheduled for April 4.

McGinty was arrested on the stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the home of the woman he is accused of stalking. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He reportedly called her a “fat slob.”

McGinty was arrested again on Oct. 26 after returning to the Hadley pool and violating a court order by parking his golf cart too close to the woman’s golf cart which was adorned with a red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and Donald Trump propaganda. McGinty’s golf cart had a sign which read “Michelle Obama 2024.” McGinty is also disputing that charge.