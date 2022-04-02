63.6 F
CDD 4 Board chairman will host question-and-answer session

By Staff Report
Jim Murphy

Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Murphy will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 4 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Supervisor Murphy, was among the first three residents to be elected to serve on the CDD 4 Board in 2004, 18 years ago. He also represents CDD 4 on The Villages Investment Advisory Committee.

The purpose of these informal monthly Q&A evening meetings is to provide residents with the opportunity to ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions and address rumors regarding issues in The Villages.

In order to improve communications, each month residents have an opportunity to “chat” with one of the five supervisors of CDD 4. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to CDD 4. 

For safety reasons, chairs will be spaced apart in the room and masks are encouraged, but not required.

For more information: Call CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin at (352) 750- 5395; or send an Email to: [email protected]

 

