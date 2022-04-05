88.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Gourmet burger restaurant coming to Beaumont development in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

A gourmet burger restaurant is coming to the Beaumont development in Wildwood.

The 2,146-square-foot BurgerFi restaurant will be located at 5295 Sundance Trail at the rapidly growing development on County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

BurgerFi bills itself “among the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally.” The restaurant chain was founded in 2011.

This map shows the location of the new BurgerFi restaurant
This map shows the location of the new BurgerFi restaurant of County Road 466A in Wildwood.

BurgerFi uses 100 percent natural American Angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. The menu also include the made-in-house gourmet veggie burger VegeFi, Wagyu beef hot dogs with all the fixings, frozen custard, and local craft beer and wine.

The BurgerFi restaurant shown at right in this elevation will be in a building that will also include a Huey Magoos restaurant
The BurgerFi restaurant shown at right in this elevation will be in a building that will also include a Huey Magoo’s restaurant.

An elevation included in the BurgerFi plans has revealed that a Huey Magoo’s restaurant, with a drive-through lane, will be located in the same building as the BurgerFi restaurant at the Beaumont development. A Huey Magoo’s restaurant opened in 2020 at Lady Lake Commons.

The building that will be home to the new BurgerFi is under construction at the Beaumont development
The building that will be home to the new BurgerFi is under construction at the Beaumont development.

BurgerFi placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named “Best Burger Joint” by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a “Top Restaurant Brand to Watch” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur’s 2017 Franchise 500.

A new Culvers restaurant is under construction at the Beaumont development
A new Culver’s restaurant is under construction at the Beaumont development.

A Culver’s restaurant is also going in at the Beaumont development. It is expected to be completed in May.

