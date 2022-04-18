Villagers gather at Lake Sumter Landing in anticipation of Senior Games competition

Villagers eager to participate in the Senior Games gathered Monday evening at Lake Sumter Landing.

A big white tent was set up near Market Square as a gathering place for the athletes competing in the games.

Tom Hertz, 64, had never been involved with the Senior Games until his friend John Unger recruited him to be his doubles partner in the pickleball competition. Hertz bought his home in Villa De La Mesa in 2011 and he and wife have been here full time since 2019 when he first started playing pickleball.

The games which unofficially opened Saturday with many Villagers taking part in the Running of the Squares at Spanish Springs Town Square.

You can obtain more information by clicking on this link Senior Games 2022.