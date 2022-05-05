Canadian snowbird fighting tickets issued in wake of crash that killed couple at Winn-Dixie

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird is fighting a pair of tickets issued in the wake of a crash that killed a Stonecrest couple shopping for groceries at a Winn-Dixie store in The Villages.

Wilfred Maybee on the afternoon of April 9 had been at the wheel of a 2017 Lexus RX 350 that struck 83-year-old Edward Mann and 84-year-old Marilyn Mann when they were in the marked crosswalk of the Winn-Dixie on Bichara Boulevard in Springs Springs. She died that night at Ocala Regional Medical Center. Her husband died there two days later.

At the time, the Lady Lake Police Department reported that Maybee’s SUV “made a left turn and accelerated rapidly for an undetermined reason.”

Tickets on file in Lake County Court show that Maybee was cited for having a driver’s license which had expired on Nov. 29, 2021 as well as a vehicle registration that expired that same day. The tickets indicated that Maybee is a resident of Collingwood, Ontario. He also owns a home in the Rio Grande Villas which he purchased in 2010, according to a record with the Sumter County Property Appraiser’s Office.

He has pleaded not guilty to both citations. He is being represented by attorney Joshua Lida of Fort Lauderdale. A plea negotiating conference has been scheduled for June 16 in Lake County Court.