Summerfield woman jailed last year after checking out of hospital lands back behind bars

A Summerfield woman arrested last year after checking out of UF Health-The Villages Hospital has landed back behind bars.

Vanessa Marie Chandler, 38, of Summerfield was booked late Friday night at the Marion County Jail after she was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $1,000. She has been classified as a habitual offender.

Chandler had been pulled over this past Sept. 28 on U.S. 301 in Sumter County after she was caught driving a vehicle with an inoperable headlight. The Chicago native was placed in the back of a patrol car, she began to complain that she was feeling sick. She became “unresponsive” and the deputy who had pulled her over intranasally administered NARCAN to reverse an apparent drug overdose. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital in The Villages. After she checked out of the hospital, she turned herself in on the driving while license suspended charge.